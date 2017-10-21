Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up first helper of the season

Wilson had an assist in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.

With a whopping 16:16 of ice time following his promotion to the second line to the left of Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, the power forward ends a three-game drought to start the season following a suspension that kept him out for the first four contests. His grasp on a regular top-six role is quite tenuous given that Andre Burakovsky is well-suited for a coveted spot. However, the 23-year-old winger's fantasy value gets a considerable boost as long as he's getting regular ice time with such offensive heavyweights, so enjoy the ride while it lasts in standard formats.