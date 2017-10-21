Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up first helper of the season

Wilson had an assist in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.

With a whopping 16:16 of ice time following his promotion to the second line to the left of Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, the power forward ends a three-game drought to start the season following a suspension that kept him out for the first four contests. His grasp on a regular top-six role is quite tenuous given that Andre Burakovsky is well-suited for a coveted spot. However, the 23-year-old winger's fantasy value gets a considerable boost as long as he's getting regular ice time with such offensive heavyweights, so enjoy the ride while it lasts in standard formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories