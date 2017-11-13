Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up helper Sunday

Wilson recorded an assist and seven penalty minutes during Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers.

The power forward was at the center of attention all night long and engaged in a spirited bout with Oilers heavyweight Patrik Maroon in the opening frame before setting up Dmitry Orlov's goal in the third period. The 23-year-old winger has excellent upside in deeper formats where his penalty minutes (48) and hits (34) are more advantageous, but he's also scoring at a better rate this year, so keep an eye on him in standard formats if the offensive totals pick up.