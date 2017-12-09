Capitals' Tom Wilson: Picks up two more points Friday

Wilson recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on net, six hits and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Wilson has been moved to the No. 1 line with Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin, and it's been an instant fantasy success for the rambunctious winger. With Wilson's willingness to throw his body around and take penalties, his recent offensive outburst (three-game point streak with three goals and four assists) has his fantasy arrow pointing straight up. However, it wouldn't be shocking if this uptick in value was fleeting based on his inconsistent track record.