Capitals' Tom Wilson: Pockets goal in loss
Wilson scored a goal on six shots and laid down four hits in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal on Thursday.
Wilson scored a chippy goal with just 20 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and secure the Capitals one point in the standings. He's up to 18 goals and 39 points this season, one point away from matching the career high he set last season.
