Capitals' Tom Wilson: Posts two points Saturday

Wilson recorded a goal, an assist and two shots during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Wilson has been on a tear since returning from a 14-game suspension on Oct. 27, notching eight goals and 19 points in 18 games. Now a potent offensive force, the 24-year-old winger has moved from the fringes of fantasy relevance to more broad appeal and should be played regularly.

