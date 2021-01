Wilson tallied an empty-net goal, two penalty minutes and three hits during Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Islanders.

Wilson made an impact after returning to the lineup having missed the prior two games with a lower-body injury. With four goals and seven points in five games, the 26-year-old winger should return to his all-around proficient ways as Washington gets the likes of Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) back in the lineup, so keep him rolling.