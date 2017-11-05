Capitals' Tom Wilson: Pots first goals Saturday
Wilson finished with two goals, five shots, and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
It was a banner night for the power forward who had arguably the best game of his career. The first-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft is a solid play in deeper leagues that count stats like hits and penalty minutes, but his overall fantasy value has been going up in recent outings as Washington's third line is starting to come alive, so he might be worth a look in your league.
