Wilson scored the game-winning goal during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

The Caps ended the seeding round robin with a win thanks to Wilson, who beat the Boston defense to a loose puck and then flipped it top shelf over Tuukka Rask early in the third period. The goal was Wilson's first point of the postseason, giving him some nice momentum heading into a clash with the Islanders in the next round.