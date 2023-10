Wilson tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating, five shots and seven hits during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Wilson's go-ahead goal was the 300th point of his NHL career and powered the Capitals to their third consecutive win. Meshing well with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome on the top line - posting two goals and five points in his last six games - the 29-year-old is re-establishing himself as a multi-category contributor after spending most of the 2022-23 season working back from knee surgery.