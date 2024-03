Wilson scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Wilson tied the game at 1-1 at 6:01 of the second period. The winger hadn't scored in three games since he saw out one contest with an upper-body injury. For the season, he's up to 16 goals, 29 points, 145 shots on net, 192 hits, 62 blocked shots, 116 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 64 appearances in a top-six role.