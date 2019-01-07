Capitals' Tom Wilson: Pots goal Sunday
Wilson tallied a goal and four shots during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Wilson has cooled off a little in recent weeks after missing three games due to a concussion in early December, but has still managed 12 goals and 20 points in 22 games. The 6-foot-4, 218 pound winger continues to have broad fantasy appeal as he is on track to finish with 30+ goals and 50+ points for the first time in his NHL career.
