Wilson scored two goals on two shots on net and added four hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

Both goals were empty-netters, putting a bow on a strong all-around performance from the physical winger. It the second two-goal game of the season for Wilson, who's roaring toward a career-best campaign with 11 goals, 20 points, 54 hits, 48 shots on net, 47 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 20 contests.