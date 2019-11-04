Capitals' Tom Wilson: Power-play producer

Wilson finished Sunday's 4-2 win versus Calgary with two assists, one coming on a power play.

Wilson's first point was an even-strength assist on a goal scored by Jakub Vrana who lit the lamp three times in Sunday's win. The rugged forward then collected the lone assist on Lars Eller's power-play marker, scored at the 2:20 mark of the third period. Wilson added five hits for good measure.

