Wilson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist while chipping in three shots on net, four hits, five PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Senators.

It was a typically abrasive performance from Wilson, who dropped the gloves with Brady Tkachuk late in the first period, potted his 27th goal of the season early in the second and then set up Martin Fehervary for the Caps' final tally of regulation midway through the third. Wilson has already set a new career high in goals, and with 47 points through 60 appearances, he's just six points away from establishing a new personal best in that category as well.