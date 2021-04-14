Wilson notched a goal and an assist, both with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flyers. He finished with two shots, two blocks and one hit.

Wilson scored the eventual game-winner 11:32 into the first period, lifting the puck over Philadelphia netminder Brian Elliott to snap a 1-1 tie. He later assisted on Alex Ovechkin's power-play tally that closed out the scoring 5:10 into the final frame. It was Wilson's second consecutive two-point performance, a scoring surge that comes immediately following a five-game dry spell.