Wilson scored a power-play on his only shot of the game in Thursday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. He also had four hits and two PIM.

Wilson gave the Capitals their first lead of the game when he re-directed a John Carlson feed 12:40 into the third period. The goal, Wilson's seventh of the year, held up as the game-winner. Wilson, who has 14 points in 17 games, has a chance at producing his third consecutive 20-goal campaign despite the abbreviated schedule.