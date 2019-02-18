Capitals' Tom Wilson: Pugnacious in loss
Wilson had 12 PIM and two hits in a 5-2 loss to the Ducks on Sunday.
Wilson and Ducks forward Nick Ritchie received matching misconducts with five minutes left in the third period. Wilson's fantasy appeal comes from his hard-nosed playing style, which has seen him earn 89 PIM and 114 hits in 40 appearances this season.
