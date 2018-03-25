Capitals' Tom Wilson: Puts two goals on board in win
Wilson netted back-to-back goals in Saturday's 6-4 road win over the Canadiens.
As long as Wilson continues to skate in the top six with Nicklas Backstrom -- who was the primary distributor on both of his tallies -- he's going to be worth a look in fantasy leagues. The 2012 first-round (16th overall) draft pick keeps adding to his banner season, having accumulated 13 goals and 20 helpers through 71 games.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches helper and hits Saturday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Keeps hot streak alive with goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Huge night against Wild•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Notches assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Moves to top line•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Wastes little time getting on board•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...