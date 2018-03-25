Capitals' Tom Wilson: Puts two goals on board in win

Wilson netted back-to-back goals in Saturday's 6-4 road win over the Canadiens.

As long as Wilson continues to skate in the top six with Nicklas Backstrom -- who was the primary distributor on both of his tallies -- he's going to be worth a look in fantasy leagues. The 2012 first-round (16th overall) draft pick keeps adding to his banner season, having accumulated 13 goals and 20 helpers through 71 games.

