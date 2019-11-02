Capitals' Tom Wilson: Puts up three points

Wilson scored a goal and dished out two assists in Friday's 6-1 win over Buffalo. He also added five hits.

Wilson potted his fifth goal of the season late in the second period after drawing assists on both of Jakub Vrana's first-period goals. He also played his typically physical game, leading all players with five hits. The three-point night gave Wilson 10 in 15 games. He scored a career-high 22 goals last season and is a particularly useful asset in hits and PIM leagues.