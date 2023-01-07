Wilson (knee) will be activated off injured reserve and make his season debut Sunday against Columbus, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Wilson has yet to play this season after undergoing ACL surgery in late May, but he's been a full participant at practice for over two weeks at this point, so he probably won't have any limitations versus the Blue Jackets. Look for the 28-year-old winger, who racked up 24 goals, 52 points and 240 hits through 78 games last season, to slot into a top-six role and a spot on one of Washington's power-play units Sunday.