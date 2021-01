Wilson (lower body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Wilson came into the game deemed a game-time call, but he'll return to the lineup for the first time in two games. Prior to sitting out with the injury, Wilson was on a four-game point streak, racking up six points over that span. He'll return to his usual top-line role with Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom for Thursday's game.