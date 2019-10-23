Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ready to rock
Wilson (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's road game against the Flames, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Wilson took a maintenance day during Tuesday's morning skate, but he'll manage to suit up. He's been solid lately with three goals and an assist over the last six games. It'll be tough to crack the Flames, however, as they've yielded just five goals in four home games this year.
