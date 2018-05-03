Capitals' Tom Wilson: Receives three-game ban
Wilson was suspended for three playoff games for his hit on the Penguins Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Wilson's suspension isn't all that surprising given his history of suspensions and the injury that Aston-Reese sustained likely both played into the length of his current ban following a hit to the head. He would be allowed to return for Game 7, should the series carry that far. Otherwise, he could return for Game 1 or 2 in the Eastern Conference finals if they advance or to open 2017-18 should they be eliminated. Travis Boyd or Andre Burakovsky (upper body) -- if healthy -- will be the likely options to draw in for Game 4.
