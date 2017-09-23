Capitals' Tom Wilson: Receives two-game preseason ban

Wilson has been suspended for two preseason games for his hit on Blues forward Robert Thomas in Friday's exhibition match.

As noted in the report, this was the first official safety ruling made by former NHL enforcer George Parros, who was recently hired in as the new Head of the Department of Player Safety. Upon further review, it was confirmed that Wilson had more than a full second to avoid the hit on Thomas, who had lost control of the puck along the side boards before getting drilled. There will only be two games left on the preseason docket for Wilson by the time he's eligible to return.