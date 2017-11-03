Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records assist Thursday

Wilson finished with an assist and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The burly winger has two points in his first nine games but is starting to look more comfortable on a third line with Lars Eller and Chandler Stephenson that has been on fire in recent games. The power forward will continue to be more valuable in deeper leagues that count hits and penalty minutes, but will have limited value in standard formats until he can become a more consistent point producer and power-play threat.