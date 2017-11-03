Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records assist Thursday
Wilson finished with an assist and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The burly winger has two points in his first nine games but is starting to look more comfortable on a third line with Lars Eller and Chandler Stephenson that has been on fire in recent games. The power forward will continue to be more valuable in deeper leagues that count hits and penalty minutes, but will have limited value in standard formats until he can become a more consistent point producer and power-play threat.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...