Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records helper in Stanley Cup victory

Wilson notched an assist in Thursday's Game 5 Stanley Cup-winning game against Vegas.

The postseason leader in hits (100) added another six in the final game of the series, and also contributed on the scoresheet with an assist to Jakub Vrana for the opening goal of the game. Despite missing three games due to suspension earlier in the playoffs, Wilson led all players in hits by 12, as he averaged just under five per game. However, Wilson was far from just a bruiser in the playoffs. He crushed his previous career high postseason point total of three with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) over 21 games. This 0.71 points per game mark was significantly higher than his regular-season total of 0.45, and this scoring rate paired with his physicality made for an extremely productive fantasy player in the playoffs.