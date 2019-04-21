Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records pair of power-play points
Wilson scored a goal and added a helper and six hits in Saturday's 6-0 drubbing of the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Both of Wilson's points came on the man advantage. The physical winger has two goals and two helpers in five games, adding 22 hits and eight shots on goal in the series. His top-line trio with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom combined for nine points Saturday, propelling the Capitals to a 3-2 series lead.
