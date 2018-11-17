Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records two assists in win

Wilson posted two assists in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Friday.

The 24-year-old has returned from his reduced suspension and already made an impact in three games, scoring a goal and three points. But obviously, Wilson is also valuable in the hits and PIM categories. He's gotten off to a slow start in the hits category with four in three contests, but Wilson does have seven PIM. If he can stay away from suspensions, which is a huge if, then Wilson is a quality fantasy option because he can contribute across the board.