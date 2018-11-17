Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records two assists in win
Wilson posted two assists in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
The 24-year-old has returned from his reduced suspension and already made an impact in three games, scoring a goal and three points. But obviously, Wilson is also valuable in the hits and PIM categories. He's gotten off to a slow start in the hits category with four in three contests, but Wilson does have seven PIM. If he can stay away from suspensions, which is a huge if, then Wilson is a quality fantasy option because he can contribute across the board.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Will play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Suspension reduced, eligible to return•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Traveling with team•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hearing set for Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Will appeal to neutral party•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...