Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records two points in Game 2 win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.
He opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game, giving him his third goal of the postseason and first since Game 4 of the first-round series against Columbus. Wilson does have six points in his last five games, however, as he continues to thrive alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the Caps' top line.
