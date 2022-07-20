Wilson (knee) is progressing in his rehab and is still tracking for a return in December, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery in May after suffering the injury in Round 1 of the playoffs against Florida. Assuming he comes back in December, Wilson will miss a minimum of 24 regular-season contests while he recovers, so those relying on his fantasy services (and especially his physicality after last season's 240-hit showing) will need to alter their plans accordingly.