Capitals' Tom Wilson: Relatively quiet in return

Wilson returned from his three-game suspension Friday, recording three empty shots on goal with a single hit over 15:09 of ice time in a 4-2 Game 1 win over the Lightning.

Wilson seemed to be on his best behavior, as he stayed out of the sin bin completely and delivered one clean hit. However, he did snap a three-game point streak in this contest. The abrasive winger has compiled two goals and five assists through 10 games in the 2018 playoffs, so there's a chance that Wilson was merely shaking off the rust in his return from suspension.