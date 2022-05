Wilson (lower body) will not play in Friday's Game 6, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson has resumed skating on his own but has yet to be cleared to return to the lineup. The All-Star was injured early in Game 1 -- after scoring a goal in just 1:31 of ice time -- and the Capitals will certainly miss his two-way game in a must-win matchup against the President's Trophy-winning Panthers.