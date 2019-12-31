Play

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Wilson (lower body) will dress for Tuesday's matinee against the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Wilson was held out of Dec. 28's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes as a precaution but is healthy enough to return for another pivotal Metropolitan Division showdown. The 25-year-old will reclaim his place on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, so make sure he's active and in your lineup for the unusually early game.

