Capitals' Tom Wilson: Riding three-game point streak
Wilson tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating, two shots and five hits during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Wilson continues to do his part to shake his reputation as a dangerous goon with his 22nd point in 24 games. Time will tell if the 24-year-old is truly reformed, but his offensive production has skyrocketed in 2018-19 and gives him broad appeal across the fantasy spectrum.
More News
