Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.