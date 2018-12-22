Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores 10th goal of season
Wilson provided the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 triumph over the visiting Sabres.
Evgeny Kuznetsov caught a lackadaisical Carter Hutton attempting to control the puck from behind the cage, so he ripped it away and fed Wilson for a go-ahead third-period goal that held up as the winning tally. While he's no longer on the top line, Wilson is still getting it done for fantasy owners, as he's up to 10 goals and seven helpers in just 15 games. As long as he stays out of trouble, the 24-year-old winger should continue to thrive for the defending champs.
