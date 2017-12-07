Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores four points in win

Wilson stepped up with two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Wednesday night marked almost one-third of Wilson's output for the entire season, as he's only tallied 13 points on the year. Don't expect numbers like this to happen often; this was his first multi-point game of the year and the Capitals have too many weapons for him to find his way to the scoresheet very often.

