Wilson (lower body) scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

He had missed the previous seven games with that injury. Wilson scored the goal late in the game with a twirling forehanded shot from the bottom of the left circle, so whatever ailed his lower body seems to be fine. Get him back in your lineup. Wilson's abrasive power game plus offense is a rarity in today's NHL, and he can help in multiple categories.