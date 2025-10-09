Wilson scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Boston.

Wilson found the back of the net at the 7:03 mark in the third period with a snap shot that went straight past Jeremy Swayman, although that was the only time the Caps managed to beat the 26-year-old netminder. Wilson had a career-best season in 2024-25, posting 33 goals and 65 points across 81 regular-season contests, and although some regression wouldn't be surprising, he should remain a key figure for the Capitals on offense.