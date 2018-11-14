Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores in return to lineup

Wilson scored a goal in his season debut Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Wild.

Wilson was handed a 20-game suspension by the league during the preseason but was able to return after an arbitrator reduced it to 14. The issue is he has a tendency to cross the line with bad decisions that ultimately result in suspensions, and while some remain optimistic he'll toe the line going forward, Wilson's reputation and history say otherwise. He and the Caps visit Winnipeg on Wednesday.