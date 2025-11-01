Wilson scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Wilson started the year hot, but the Capitals' offense has quieted with just two goals over the last three games. Wilson has one of those tallies, as he banged home a rebound in the second period of this contest. The 31-year-old power winger is up to six goals, 12 points, 23 shots on net, 32 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 11 outings this season.