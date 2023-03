Wilson supplied a goal in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Wilson has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last four games, providing a goal and five points in that span. Overall in 2022-23, Wilson has nine markers and 16 points in 25 appearances. His latest goal came early in the third period to narrow Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1. It was the first step in a three-goal rally from Washington to tie the contest, though the Capitals still ended up losing.