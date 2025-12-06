Wilson scored a goal on two shots and added seven hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Wilson tallied midway through the first period to open the scoring. The 31-year-old winger has compiled eight goals, five assists, 16 shots, 27 hits and a plus-12 rating over his last 10 outings. Wilson has continued to be effective in all areas of the game this year after what looked to be an unsustainable 2024-25 campaign. In 2025-26, he's at 17 goals, 31 points, 62 shots, 77 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 29 appearances. His all-around contributions make him a must-have player in fantasy until regression strikes.