Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores SHG in loss

Wilson scored a short-handed goal and had two shots with two hits in a 6-5 loss to the Predators on Thursday.

Wilson converted on a 2-on-1 rush in the second period to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead. It was the first goal of the year for the physical winger, who provided a career-high 22 goals and 40 points to go with 128 PIM a season ago. Look for somewhere between 15-20 goals and well over 100 PIM once again in 2019-20.