Wilson tallied a pair of goals and racked up a game-high 10 hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Managers who have Wilson rostered in hits leagues have to be beside themselves with Monday's performance. In addition to his double-digit total in that category, Wilson also scored twice in less than three minutes late in the first period. The 26-year-old has three goals and two assists through the first four games of the season. Surprisingly, the rambunctious winger has only taken a single minor penalty in the same stretch.