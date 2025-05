Wilson had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2 on Thursday.

His goal went into an empty net. Wilson has seven points (three goals, four assists) and 14 shots in seven games this postseason. That puts him second in team scoring behind Dylan Strome (10 points). The win tied the series 1-1 heading to Raleigh for Game 3 on Saturday.