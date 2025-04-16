Wilson logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Wilson has been limited to two goals and two assists over eight games in April. The 31-year-old set up Dylan Strome's hat-trick-clinching empty-netter to secure this win. Wilson is up to 33 goals, 31 helpers, 167 shots on net, 233 hits, 69 blocked shots, 100 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 80 appearances. This has been a career year for the winger, who has been a key part of the Capitals' top six throughout the campaign.