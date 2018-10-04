Capitals' Tom Wilson: Set to appeal 20-game ban
Head coach Todd Reirden announced Wilson (suspension) will appeal his 20-game ban, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
The appeal is hardly a surprise given the long sentence Wilson received Wednesday for an illegal hit to the head of Blues winger Oskar Sundqvist during the preseason finale on Sept. 30. It's unclear what effect the appeal will have, but even if the process shaves a few games off the suspension, the Toronto native is still likely to miss several weeks of action. Keep an eye on the situation as it unfolds. For now, Brett Connolly has taken Wilson's place on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.
