Wilson (lower body) is not expected to return to action against Carolina on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson will be shelved for his sixth consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. On the year, the pesky winger has been limited to just eight appearances in which he tallied two goals on 13 shots, one assist and 33 hits while averaging 14:55 of ice time. With Alex Ovechkin (personal) unavailable, the Caps are pretty thin at forward, though Anthony Mantha (illness) will return Tuesday.