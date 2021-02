Wilson handed out two assists and had two shots with two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Wilson set up Jakub Vrana's goal in the first period to get Washington on the board, then worked a perfect 2-on-1 rush with Nicklas Backstrom to give the Capitals the lead early in the middle stanza. Wilson has produced points in each of his last three games (one goal, three assists), giving him 17 on the year.